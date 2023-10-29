BSKE 2023 voting starts in some areas for seniors, PWDs, pregnant women

For the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is holding a pilot test of early voting for the three special sectors. Ang Early Voting Hours ay para lamang sa mga rehistradong botante ng MUNTINLUPA CITY, NCR at NAGA CITY, CAMARINES SUR na kabilang sa mga sumusunod na sektor ? Persons With Disability (PWDs) ? Senior Citizens at ? Heavily Pregnant Women #EarlyVotingHours#BSKE2023 pic.twitter.
com/OdS8KRVHXc — COMELEC (@COMELEC) October 29, 2023 Persons who are part of these sectors may cast their votes from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Although the Comelec has set a special time for senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women, they are still allowed to vote during the regular hours of voting which will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Earlier, the Comelec explained that the early voting option is tested for the 2023 BSKE in view of the passage of a law for it.
Philippines Headlines
PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country to actively monitor the the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. Read more ⮕
Belmonte: Quezon City ready for BSKE, UndasThe Quezon City government yesterday expressed readiness for the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day next week. Read more ⮕