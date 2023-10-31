New Philstar Media Group VP named

Sarmiento helped revitalize the BusinessWorld’s sales and marketing efforts following its acquisition by The STAR in 2015, spearheading the award-winning BusinessWorld economic forums and other flagship projects of the leading business title.

As Vice President for Sales and Marketing, she will help boost Philstar Media Group’s competitiveness in terms of developing new revenue-generating programs, promoting strategic partnerships, building brand recognition and scaling sales revenues to impact the company’s bottomline as it embraces innovation amid a constantly changing media landscape.

Meralco said it remains on full alert for any possible power-related concerns during the observance of Undas, or All Saints’... Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa...

