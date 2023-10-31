Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

Marcos visited Tokyo in February, where he sealed $13 billion worth of agreements seen to yield thousands of jobs for Filipinos. Japanese firms are eyeing more investments in the Philippines due to the country’s continuing “stable” and “high-level” economic growth in recent years, according to the PCO.

The government is bracing for possible attacks by cyber criminals who may take advantage of the long weekend to sow havoc... The Philstar Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay R. Sarmiento as vice president for sales and marketing...

The unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breezed through their sixth straight win with a 73-57 drubbing of the Southwestern... The defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation,...r

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Japan Prime Minister Kishida to visit Manila in NovemberThe Japanese leader will be visiting the Philippines from November 3 to 4, his first visit under the Marcos presidency

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM to visit PH on Nov. 3 to 4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the Philippines on Nov. 3 to 4, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Tuesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post officeThe government of the city of Warabi, just north of Tokyo, says in a statement an undetermined number of hostages were taken by a man 'in possession of something like a handgun'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Manila Cathedral urges faithful to visit tombs, pray for departed archbishopsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕