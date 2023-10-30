MYMP releases new single, introduces new member

MANILA, Philippines — OPM acoustic band MYMP released their new single "'Di Mo Lang Alam" as they introduced new member of the band. before they performed their new song last Saturday in Quezon City, guitarist Chin Alcantara said that it's been 4 years since they have released a new original song. "Ginawa ko siya five years ago. I was just imagining scenarios in my head kung ano napapansin ko around us.

In addition, MYMP explained that “'Di Mo Lang Alam" is a phrase we often use to say when we are trying to hint at someone that there is more to the surface than meets the eye, whether it's a negative or a positive thing. In this song, it's the latter.”

As a message to listeners, the group also said, “It won't hurt if we just allow ourselves to be vulnerable sometimes. When we strongly feel something towards someone, let it be known. Things can get out of control at times but we never know — it may turn in our favor. headtopics.com

Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete an eight-game sweep in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win over Far Eastern U in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cutting across genres: 10 up-and-coming OPM acts you should add to your playlistFrom R&B to rock, Japanese city pop, and more, Offshore Music’s newly signed artists all add a distinct flair to their songs that makes them worth listening to Read more ⮕

Juan Karlos to release new Christmas single on Nov. 10OPM singer Juan Karlos Labajo is set to release a Christmas single next month. Read more ⮕

Lassy at MC, 'di inakalang magiging parte ng 'Showtime'Sa 'Magandang Buhay' nitong Lunes, kimuwento nina MC at Lassy na dapat isang linggo lang sila sa programa. Read more ⮕

Esang de Torres releases new single 'Hold Me'“The Voice Kids” alumna Esang de Torres is back with more music and fresh sound. Read more ⮕

Esang de Torres releases new single 'Hold Me'“The Voice Kids” alumna Esang de Torres is back with more music and fresh sound. Read more ⮕