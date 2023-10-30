Group halts voting in Puerto Princesa City, tears ballots apart

A GROUP of men, allegedly supporters of candidates, forcibly entered two polling precincts in Barangay Princesa in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan while voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) was ongoing Monday morning, October 30, 2023.Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said the incident happened at Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School..“Pinasok ng grupo ng mga Muslim at sapilitang kinuha ang mga official ballots at pinunit.

(The EBs (Electoral Boards), who are all safe with the guidance of PES and EO (Election Officer), decided that all those who come to vote will be listed and after 3 p.m., those that were not used by the neighboring precincts will be used.).Garcia said the ballots that were torn apart by the group were unused, noting that the ballot boxes and filled up ballots were all intact.

ASU inspects cemeteries in preparation for Undas 2023The Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) of the Davao City Mayor’s Office inspected with the City Economic Enterprise private and public cemeteries in the city in preparation for the Undas 2023. Read more ⮕

SWAT cop killed in anti-drug operation in Iloilo CityILOILO CITY – A police officer was killed in an anti-drug operation led by the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Barangay Concepcion, City Proper District here on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Autohub Group Introduces Segway Electric ScootersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Autohub Group Introduces Segway Electric ScootersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Farmers’ group laments lack of action vs onion hoardersFarmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year. Read more ⮕

K-pop idol group Seventeen to speak, perform at 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in ParisK-pop boy band Seventeen will be speaking and performing at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris on Nov. 14. Read more ⮕