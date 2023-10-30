SB19 to bring 'Pagtatag' tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Dubai

In an announcement on X, formerly Twitter, SB19 said it will be performing in Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, and Japan.November 15: Singapore, Capitol TheatreDecember 9: Japan, Pavilion Tokorozawa Sakura Tow

SB19 recently concluded its fan meeting in the Philippines to celebrate its fifth year in the industry. SB19, which consists of Stell, Josh, Ken, Pablo, and Justin, was formed in 2019 and known for the hits "Go Up" and "What?" The group made headlines for its current hit "Gento" with Korean idols doing the TikTok craze.

