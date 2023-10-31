Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

The UNEP said Belmonte is driving environmental and social actions through a raft of policies that aims to prevent or mitigate climate crisis and end plastic pollution as well as turn urban enclaves green.

“Cities can be dynamic engines of change we need to overcome the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss and pollution and waste – and mayors can help to lead that change,” Andersen said.

“Plastic pollution is a major problem in the Philippines, as in many parts of the world, because of the throwaway culture,” Belmonte said. Since 2021, residents have been trading in their recyclables and single-use plastic products for environmental points that can be used to buy food and pay electricity bills under the “Trash to Cashback” scheme.

To combat plastic pollution, Belmonte initiated this year the establishment of refill stations for essentials such as washing-up liquid and liquid detergents in convenience stores across the city. “With products that are often less expensive than their packaged counterparts, the stations have been received positively and will be piloted in over 6,000 stores next year,” Belmonte said.

There are also plans to double the number of parks in the city, introduce more electric buses and quadruple the network of bike lanes by 2030 to fight pollution. It is this advice that has shaped her political approach, helped her build public trust and contributed to her popularity among voters.

Other UNEP’s 2023 Champions of the Earth are the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (United Kingdom) for Inspiration and Action category, Blue Circle (China) for Entrepreneurial Vision category, José Manuel Moller (Chile) also for Entrepreneurial Vision category and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (South Africa) in the Science and Innovation category.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.