Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor in third quarter of 2023

TONDO. Residents of a small apartment building do house chores outside their units in Tondo, Manila, on May 4, 2020. MANILA, Philippines – Nearly half of Filipino families reported feeling poor at the end of the third quarter of 2023, survey conducted by the

The SWS survey, which took place from September 28 to October 1, showed that 48% of Filipino families described themselves as “This represents a slight increase, accounting for a margin of error of +/-2.8%, from the 45% of families who perceived themselves as poor in the second-quarter survey released in July 2023.

Among the self-rated poor, approximately 6.6% of these families are classified as “newly poor,” having previously been categorized as “not poor” or “borderline” in the past. SWS estimated that this equates to 13.2 million families self-identifying as poor, with 1.8 million of them being newly categorized as such.

Following the survey, the Philippines reported a second consecutive month of increased inflation, reaching 6.1%. Notably, the price of rice, a staple food in Filipino households,According to SWS, the 3-point increase in the nationwide self-rated poor figure between June 2023 and September 2023 can be attributed to rises in almost all regions, particularly in Mindanao, combined with a decline in Balance Luzon (outside Metro Manila).

Metro Manila witnessed a slight rise in self-rated poor households, going from 23% to 40%, while Balance Luzon decreased slightly to 35% in September, down from 38% in June.Nationally, the percentage of self-rated food-poor families also saw a slight increase, going from 34% in June to 35% in September. The majority of this increase came from self-rated food-poor households in Mindanao, which rose from 40% in June to 51% in September.

