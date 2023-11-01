Haunted by debt, online lending app victims fight financial nightmare

But what seemed to be a credit line turned into a financial nightmare. In just a year, Jean was P2 million deep in debt due to high interest rates and fees and short payment terms. She paid her loan by borrowing from other lending apps.

” (It’s due date but you have no funds to pay it off. So you’ll get another OLA with big interest and short term payment.) Those who need instant cash are easily tricked into the “120-day” loan term payment. Debt collectors have bombarded her with text messages and calls as early as the 7th day.For instance, PeraMoo offers a loan of P25,000. But of that amount, P10,000 is charged to interest and other fees. The total disbursed or released amount is only P15,000. This means that Jean is paying a whopping 40% in interest and charges.

BSP fixed the maximum interest rate at 6% and effective interest rate at 15% per month for covered loans which are unsecured, as well as general purpose loans that do not exceed P10,000 and with a loan tenor of up to four months.

“With the enactment of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act in 2022, SEC was able to go beyond administrative actions and file criminal charges not just against the owners, directors or officers of the company, but also against the employees or agents who make harassing calls or send abusive text messages.

Kikay created United OLA Victims Movement after experiencing harassment, which included social media posts with her face, calling her a drug pusher, an iPhone thief, and even someone with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).To stop lending companies from abusive debt collection tactics, Quimio told Rappler that they are now looking at requiring lending apps to register with the Credit Information Corporation to avoid the unwarranted use of a borrower’s contacts.

