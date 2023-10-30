Low turnout of mall voters in Cebu for BSKE 2023

ABOUT 50 percent of the 2,232 registered voters for Barangay Parian in Cebu City were able to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Monday, October 30, 2023.“Naa sa almost 50 percent ra. Sagad sa among na encounter nga nanganhi dire kay niadto og una sa Tejero unya wala ilang mga ngalan didto,” said Junee Mar Aguilar, Department of Education Supervisor Official (Deso) who was assigned at the polling place for registration.

'We had started the preparations last August pa lang,' said Richard Sarmiento, Robinsons Galleria operations manager.Meanwhile, voters, especially those persons with disabilities were assisted during the mall voting Monday.“Gi-assist ra mi dayun and una gyud mi (We were assisted immediately and we were the first),” said Fe Danci, 60, one of those who went to Robinsons Galleria Cebu for the mall voting.

Comelec predicts 70-75 pct voter turnout for BSKE 2023The country's poll chief is expecting a 70-75 percent voter turnout in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this Monday, higher than the 71 percent turnout in 2018. Read more ⮕

Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023Voting here in a Quezon City mall kicked off promptly at 7 a.m. Monday. Read more ⮕

BSKE 2023 voting starts in some areas for seniors, PWDs, pregnant womenVoting for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), and heavily pregnant women has already started in Muntinlupa City and in Naga City, Camarines Sur. Read more ⮕

Comelec: 29 teachers in Abra quit as poll workers for BSKE 2023Twenty-nine teachers in the province of Abra have withdrawn as electoral board members ahead of the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

PPCRV: Up to 300,000 volunteers to help monitor BSKE 2023Around 250,000 to 300,000 volunteers across the country are expected to join monitoring the developments for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE 2023) on Monday, October 30, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

IN PHOTOS: Marcos, Duterte cast their votes for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕