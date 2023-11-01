SWS survey: Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor in Q3 of 2023

In Metro Manila and the Visayas, the rise was more moderate, from 35% to 38% and 57% to 59%, respectively. In contrast, Balance Luzon experienced a decrease from 39% to 35%. Meanwhile, those who self-rated themselves as poor based on the type of food eaten by their families remained at 34% overall in September 2023. Around 31% rated themselves not food-poor (up from 26%) while 35% placed themselves on the borderline.

As of September, the national median Self-Rated Poverty Threshold remained at P15,000, the same as the last seven quarters. The survey also asked self-rated non-poor families if they had ever experienced poverty in the past, revealing that 18.1% had been "newly non-poor" (1-4 years ago), 8.9% had been "usually non-poor" (five or more years ago), and 24.9% had "always been non-poor."

