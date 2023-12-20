Maymay Entrata invests in RMA Studio Academy

Maymay Entrata, with the help of her vocal coach Jade Riccio, has invested in RMA Studio Academy, an all-in-one creative hub in Asia. The academy offers private lessons, content studio, rehearsal rooms, and a world-class recording studio.





