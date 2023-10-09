National University Bulldogs prove themselves in UAAP Final Four

National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa is happy that the team was able to prove that they are not merely “gatecrashers” in the UAAP Final Four. The Bulldogs ended their UAAP Season 86 with a 73-97 thrashing at the hands of the red-hot La Salle Green Archers on Saturday. It is the second straight third-place finish for NU, after their surprise Final Four journey in UAAP Season 85.

While they were eliminated from championship contention, Napa expressed delight for being able to assert themselves as rightful semifinalists. “At least, we are not gatecrashers in the Final Four of the UAAP anymore. They have proven something,” Napa said. The coach said they are taking away a lot of positives from this season, as they look toward the future. He underscored that while the team is disappointed with their exit as it is "not the way they like to end their season," they have to move forward. “There were a lot of good things this season. It is not bad to dream, which is why I apologized to them,” he said. “Of course, I saw that they have what it take





