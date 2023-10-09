La Salle Green Archers to Outwork UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Finals

Outworking a team full of "superstar players" will be the name of the game for the La Salle Green Archers as they face the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals, head coach Topex Robinson said. La Salle, riding an eight-game winning streak stretching to the elimination round, rallied past the National University Bulldogs on Saturday, setting up the finals matchup with the top-seeded UP.

With the Fighting Maroons fielding a very deep team, the Green Archers are focused on one thing -- outwork and outhustle them. "Well, as early as now, I'm going to remind us that we lost in rebounds. NU made 42, we only had 41. They know how important rebounding is. No rebounds, no rings. We have to make sure that we work on it," Robinson told reporters after Saturday's contest. "Having those big guys for UP is going to be a big challenge for us. But again, that's just one of the things that we need to take care, that team is loaded with really superstar players," he adde





