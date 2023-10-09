Props from Netflix's "The Crown" to be Auctioned in London

Props from the hit Netflix drama "The Crown" will be sold at auction in London in 2024. Items include a replica of Princess Diana's dress and a replica Gold State Coach. The proceeds will establish a scholarship program for future filmmakers.





Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 6 Explores Princess Diana's DeathNetflix's acclaimed series 'The Crown' draws to a close with its sixth and final season, delving into the sensitive topic of Princess Diana's death. The season covers Queen Elizabeth II's journey and the final weeks of Princess Diana's life.

