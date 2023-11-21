RR Pogoy Shows Significant Recovery from Heart Condition, May Return Earlier than Expected

RR Pogoy has shown significant recovery from his myocarditis heart condition and may return to action earlier than initially anticipated, Tropang Giga team manager and interim coach Jojo Lastimosa reported. “Every two weeks may monitor si Roger pero yung last niya na supposed to be pinaka-final na MRI, stress test, thread mill, lahat, he passed everything.

And then sabi nung doctors na nag-check sa kanya, instead of six months, we would probably see Roger in this conference,” he shared after receiving the “Executive of the Year” award from the PBA Press Corps.“Nag-start na siya ng shooting, light workouts, weights, getting in shape. We could probably see him as early as Christmas day against Ginebra,” he said. This is a welcome development for the Tropang Giga, who are also dealing with the absence of top scorer Mikey Williams and injured players Kib Montalbo, Paul Varilla, Matt Ganuelas Rosser and Poy Erram in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cu





