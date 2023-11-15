Israeli army targets Hamas command center in Gaza hospital

The Israeli army operation in Al-Shifa hospital, targeting what it says is a Hamas command center under Gaza's biggest medical facility, on Wednesday set off a wave of international condemnation. The army had announced overnight it was carrying out "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the hospital where the UN estimates there are at least 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians.

An official from the Hamas-run health ministry who was in the hospital told AFP he could see tanks inside the compound. Israel has long accused the Islamist group of using Gaza hospitals as bases, digging tunnels under Al-Shifa and exploiting patients as human shields. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to its attacks on October 7, which killed an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 240 hostages taken to Gaza. The territory's health ministry says Israel's ensuing aerial bombardment and ground offensive have killed 11,320 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of childre

