Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital targeting Hamas command centre

Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital Wednesday, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat. The operation at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital brings to a head weeks of growing concern for the people trapped inside in grim conditions, and marks a key objective for Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas.

Dozens of Israeli soldiers, some wearing face masks and shooting in the air, ordered young men to surrender, a journalist in contact with AFP reported, as the army said it conducted a "precise and targeted" operation at the facility. Youssef Abu Rish, an official from the Hamas-run health ministry who was in the hospital, told AFP he could see tanks inside the complex. The Israeli army described it as "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility. The Palestinian militants have repeatedly denied concealing a base at the hospita

