GCash: Building Unicorns - An ASEAN Success Story

GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon joins a panel discussion talking about, “Building Unicorns: An ASEAN Success Story” at the Insights stage of SFF 2023. She’s joined by Ernest Cu, the President and CEO of one of the Philippines’ biggest telecom companies, Globe Group. The panel is moderated by Ryan Huang, Assistant Finance Editor and Senior Producer and Presenter at Singapore’s MONEY FM 89.3.

