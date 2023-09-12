Filipina in Gaza recounts emotional journey to return to Philippines

Nadia Alzanski, a Filipina in Gaza, had accepted her fate. While her name was on the list of individuals allowed to cross the Rafah border, her husband’s was not. If he stays, she stays. Nadia and her husband, who reside in the Philippines, were only visiting relatives in Gaza when war broke out after a matter of days. There was no certainty that they would be able to leave and return home to the Philippines.

A negotiation at the border eventually allowed both of them to get across, but it was an emotional month filled with uncertainty

