Fate of Kidnapped Individuals by Hamas Remains Unclear, Says Israeli Embassy

More than a month after the murder of Israelis and foreigners, including four Filipinos, by Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on October 7, the fate of the 239 people believed to have been kidnapped by the militant group remains unclear, according to the Israeli Embassy in the Philippines.

At a briefing given by Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss on Monday, teddy bears with blindfolds symbolizing children taken hostage were displayed on a table as he emotionally showed a photo of a ten-month-old baby, feared captured or killed by Hamas. Fluss also highlighted the case of Filipino caregiver Gelienor Pacheco, who is still missing, along with another unidentified Filipino. "We have two missing Filipinos. We do not know yet if they are kidnapped or if they have been murdered by Hamas terrorists," he said. The embassy said it has been in contact with Pacheco's wife Clarice to offer support. "My heart is with her, and I really hope that the two will be found amongst the hostages that were kidnapped

