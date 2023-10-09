Hundreds Trapped Around Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Israeli-Hamas Battle

Hundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza's largest hospital on Monday, as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters battled near the compound. The Al-Shifa facility in Gaza City has become a focal point in the territory's bloodiest ever war, which erupted five weeks ago. On October 7, Hamas launched a wave of attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

Israel's relentless campaign in response has killed at least 11,180 people in Gaza, including 4,609 children, according to the Hamas government's media office.The sounds of small arms fire and aerial bombardments were echoing across the sprawling complex, amid reports that the infirm -- including children -- were dying for lack of basic provision

