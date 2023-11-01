Fugitive wanted for statutory rape falls

Abello was apprehended based on a warrant of arrest issued by a Quezon City court for statutory rape.The suspect was brought to the QCPD’s criminal investigation and detection unit for documentation. “This clearly shows that the gallant men and women of this district are dedicated in their mandate to track down wanted persons and put them behind bars,” Maranan said.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling... A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders...

The Pasay City government on Wednesday ordered the closure of a Philippine offshore gaming operations hub that was raided recently for allegedly having prostitution dens. Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...

A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders... The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot...Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for a mad dash to the finish in the UAAP Season 86 basketball elims.The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Sparkle hunks bring a taste of Pangasinan to Quezon CityDuring trips to the northern part of the country, we often zip through the small towns and provinces before arriving at our destination, usually La Union with its hip creative vibe, or Baguio and its cooler climes, or even Ilocos Norte with its white sand beaches and historic churches.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Suspek sa pambubugbog kita sa body cam na nanaksak ng pulisArestado ang isang lalaki dahil sa pambubugbog sa Quezon City.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Iloilo City is UNESCO’s creative city for gastronomyKnown for their iconic cuisine, Iloilo City made it to the list of UNESCO Creative Cities Network, joining 55 other cities in the world.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Iloilo City recognized as Unesco Creative City of GastronomySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Nakaparadang van, na-hit and run sa Quezon; 2 patayPatay ang dalawang pasahero ng isang van matapos ma-hit and run sa Calauag, Quezon.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Barangay chief bet, supporters block Comelec vehicleTension gripped a polling center in Quezon City before dawn yesterday after a candidate for barangay captain and his supporters attempted to block the delivery of ballot boxes.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕