Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees arrest drug suspects

Agents disguised as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky, broke into the home of a family of alleged drug dealers in San Juan de Lurigancho, northeast Lima on Tuesday night.

Two people were arrested as suspects, according to the police, all members of the "Clan Balboa" gang, a family group dedicated to the drug sale in the neighbourhood.(Production: Anthony Marina, Carlos Valdez)

