Barangay chief bet, supporters block Comelec vehicle

Police investigators said Lipnica, a former barangay chairman who is gunning for the same post in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, arrived at the school at around 2:40 a.m. andLipnica, according to probers, ordered his supporters to block the vehicle. Policemen from the Kamuning police station intervened and restored order.

In what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the... Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers...

At least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based... King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply of the root crop, the Department of Agriculture said yesterday.

