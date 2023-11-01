Suspek sa pambubugbog kita sa body cam na nanaksak ng pulis

Watch more on iWantTFC Nakuhanan din ng body camera ng Philippine National Police ang pananaksak ng suspek sa isa sa mga pulis na nagtangkang umaresto sa kanya. Nagpa-Patrol, Lyza Aquino. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023.

