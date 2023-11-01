Iloilo City is UNESCO’s creative city for gastronomy

Iloilo, which is known for kansi, la paz batchoy, and chicken inasal, got their spot in the exclusive list of UNESCO for gastronomy – making it the first Philippine city to make the cut.The city joined Chaozhou, China; Gangneung, South Korea; Nkongsamba, Cameroon; Herakleion, Greece; Fribourg, Switzerland; and Battambang, Cambodia for UNESCO cities for gastronomy.

“This is truly a proud moment for every Ilonggo and Filipino as we finally got included in the prestigious list of cities worldwide for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network,” the Iloilo City government said on Facebook.

“Iloilo is the very first city in the Philippines to make it to the gastronomy category, and the country's lone official entry this year.” The Network now counts 350 cities in more than one hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music.

“The cities in our Creative Cities Network are leading the way when it comes to enhancing access to culture and galvanizing the power of creativity for urban resilience and development,” said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General.

Iloilo, alongside other creative cities, is invited to participate in the 2024 UCCN Annual Conference in Braga, Portugal.

