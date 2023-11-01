Sparkle hunks bring a taste of Pangasinan to Quezon City

A few years ago, a group of young businessmen led by Sparkle artists Kirst Viray and Migs Villasis, opened Mangan-tila Restaurant in Quezon City. Their aim then, which hasn’t changed since, is “to make their diners’ hearts and tummies happy.”

The first is a dish of thinly sliced beef sautéed with onions and cabbage sometimes served over hot rice. It often comes with a dipping sauce of soy sauce with chilies and calamansi. Kaleskes is a Pangasinense term for intestines and is a hearty soup made with cow or carabao intestines, pancreas, tripe and other internal organs flavored with vinegar and other spices.

The menu at Mangan-tila, which means “kain tayo” or “let’s eat,” includes the crowd favorites — pigar pigar and kaleskes that Migs describes as “truly to die for” — as well as bangus sisig made with fresh bangus from Dagupan.

Aside from the dishes mentioned, Migs mentioned other items popular with their customers like their “inkalot” or grilled items like pork barbecue, isaw and chicken inasal dipped in their “special sauce.”

“As much as possible, we spend most of our time at the restaurant when we do not have tapings or other guestings in GMA. We really give 100 percent effort in overseeing this business and often invite our friends here to dine,” Kirst said.

These Sparkle artists are definitely on the right business track. Having investments such as the restaurant, aside from their showbiz careers is a wise decision. They learn to budget their time, resources and efforts into something they are passionate about.

