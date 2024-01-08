Former Comelec Commissioner Guanzon Indicted for Violation of Anti-Graft Law

The Office of the Ombudsman has indicted former Comelec commissioner Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. She is charged for prematurely disclosing confidential information during interviews with reporters from GMA Network and Rappler.





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comelec bidding failsThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) has called for a second bidding for a new fully automated election system technology that it will use in the 2025 national and local elections after its first bidding was declared a failure.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Comelec bidding failsThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) has called for a second bidding for a new fully automated election system technology that it will use in the 2025 national and local elections after its first bidding was declared a failure.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Comelec to hold bidding for new automated election systemThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold the next round of bidding for a new fully automated election system (AES) that it will use in the Jan. 8, 2025 National Local Elections (NLE).

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Harvard University President Resigns Amid Plagiarism Accusations and Anti-Semitism ControversyThe president of Harvard University resigned after facing criticism over plagiarism accusations and her response to anti-Semitism on campus. The accusations of not properly citing sources and her controversial testimony to Congress led to her downfall. She cited personal threats and racial animus in her resignation letter.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Hong Kong Holds District Council Elections Amidst Electoral OverhaulResidents went to the polls on Sunday in Hong Kong’s first district council elections since an electoral overhaul was implemented under Beijing’s guidance of “patriots” administering the city, effectively shutting out all pro-democracy candidates. Turnout is expected to be much lower than in the last elections, held at the height of the 2019 anti-government protests. Some pro-democracy voters, dismayed by the drastic rule changes, including the elimination of most directly elected seats, are turning their backs on the polls. To the headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well presented.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Progressive Group Questions Increase in Unprogrammed Funds in 2024 National BudgetThe progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals. To the headtopics.com administrator, Keep the good content coming!

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »