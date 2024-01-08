Hezbollah Strikes Air Traffic Control Base in Northern Israel

Hezbollah has struck an air traffic control base in northern Israel, raising concerns of another war with the Iran-backed militant group. The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as Israel battles Hamas militants in Gaza has added urgency to US diplomatic efforts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel on his latest Mideast tour.





