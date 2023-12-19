Comelec bidding fails

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has called for a second bidding for a new fully automated election system technology that it will use in the 2025 national and local elections after its first bidding was declared a failure. Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said on Tuesday that the lone bidder that participated in the bidding held last December 14 for the lease of a full automation system — the joint venture of Miru Systems Co. Ltd., Integrated Computer System, St.

Timothy Construction Corp. and Centerpoint Solutions Technology Inc. — was declared ineligible for its failure to comply with the requirements stipulated in the revised implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act (RA) 9184, or the 'Government Procurement Reform Act





