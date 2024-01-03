Comelec to hold bidding for new automated election system

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold the next round of bidding for a new fully automated election system (AES) that it will use in the Jan. 8, 2025 National Local Elections (NLE). Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said Wednesday that the Special Bids and Awards Committee is hopeful that it would be able to finish the opening of bids and declare the lowest calculated bid from participating eligible bidders.

He added that after the lowest calculated bid has been declared, a mandatory post qualification evaluation would be conducted for purposes of validating and verifying all the documents submitted if they were in accordance with the eligibility checklist, and as well as compliance with all the technical specifications provided for the Lease of Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrACT). Under the rules, the Special Bids and Awards Committee-Automated Election System (SBAC-AES), has from 7 to 30 days to verify, validate and attest the legal, technical and financial requirements from the date of the declaration of the bidder





