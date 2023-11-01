Filipino, Japanese surfers top Siargao Int’l Surfing Cup 2023

Winners in the October 25 to November 1 competition received a total of $45,000 or P2.5 million in prizes, trophies, and tokens during the awarding ceremony in General Luna on Wednesday, November 1. General Luna Mayor Sol F. Matugas, Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II, and Department of Tourism (DOT)-13 Director Ivonnie B. Dumadag thanked local officials, stakeholders, sponsors, and supporters and congratulated all those who made the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup an unforgettable success.

“The dedication, passion, and sheer talent displayed by the surfers from across the globe were nothing short of inspiring,” she said, adding “Siargao, known for its legendary surf breaks, provided the perfect canvas for these athletes to showcase their skills, and they did so with remarkable grace and intensity.”

