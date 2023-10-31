UN rights committee seeks stronger protection for Filipino women OFWs

“The Committee called on the State party to strengthen the legal protection of women overseas Filipino workers, prosecute and sentence those who exploit and abuse them, including recruiters, and raise awareness of women overseas workers about their rights,” the UN CEDAW said.

The Committee also expressed concern about the use of the government of the Anti-Terror Act (2020) to “legitimize acts against women human rights defenders, land and environment defenders, and journalists, including ‘red-tagging.’”

The Committee asked the Philippine government to ensure that women human rights defenders and journalists, including Ressa, are protected from harassment, surveillance, or undue restriction. CEDAW monitors States parties’ compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which to date has 189 States parties.

Earlier, the Center for Women’s Resources (CWR) called on the Philippine government to fulfill its obligation as a signatory to the CEDAW and its local counterpart, the Magna Carta of Women. The CWR also called for the revocation of the Anti-Terror Law, Executive Order 70, and the disbandment of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) to ensure a secure and supportive environment for the crucial work carried out by advocates for women’s rights and human rights defenders.

