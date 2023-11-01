Filipino runner finishes 13th in US ultramarathon

The Backyard Ultra, which was founded Gary "Lazarus Lake" Cantrell, is not a test of strength or speed but sheer will to win. It is an ultramarathon wherein runners must complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour for as many hours as they can, until only one runner remains.

"I never expected to conquer 81 loops with my strength. I thank God, my family, Team Lusob and my family's friends in Cleveland (Ohio) and Nashville for supporting me all the way. I dedicate this race to all my kababayans. All Filipinos are strong. Mabuhay tayong lahat," said the 47-year-old Tolentino, who lives in Dublin, Ireland with wife Olga.

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Revenge and a breakthrough victory in the East Asia Super League are foremost on the minds of TNT as it duels with Japan's...Getting back to contender status is the goal of Jeremy Miado as he clashes with Lito Adiwang later this week.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has barged into the round of 16 of the W60 Nantes singles competition in France after defeating... Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

