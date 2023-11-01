PINOY PRIDE: kauna-unahang Filipino Chief Nurse sa UK

Sa post mula sa website ng LSCFT, binati ni Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer ng NHS England, si Soriano sa kanyang appointment. Bumuhos din ang papuri sa social media para kay Soriano na nagsisilbi rin bilang pangulo ng Philippine Nurses Association UK (PNAUK).I'm delighted such an amazing 🇵🇭 leader will be Chief Nurse at the Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.You completely deserve this. @PNA_UKnurses @FSNA_UK @FNightingaleF https://t.co/6WSyVHG3XYMaging ang Nightingale Foundation nagbigay din ng pagbati.

It's a testament to the progress being made towards equity & inclusivity in nsg!@PNA_UKnurses @filipinonurseuk @CNOEngland @WRES_team https://t.co/nn2M0TlNveSabi naman ni Louie Horne BEM, Work Race Equality Standards (WRES) Research Fellow.

"Oliver demonstrated strong skills and knowledge and great ambition for our nursing and allied health professions portfolio for the future.His deep nursing ethos, values and caring nature shone through. We are sure he will be a huge asset to our executive team and the Trust Board," pahayag ng LSCFT.

Isa rin siya sa core members ng Filipino Senior Nurses Association (FSNA) at Jabali Men's Network, isang organisasyon ng senior male nurses mula sa African, Asian at Carribean background. "I went through the same challenge that everyone goes through in uprooting yourself to a new environment and leaving your loved ones behind to better yourself and support others. The new working environment in the UK has proven to be a challenge, and learning to navigate my way around requires perseverance and strength.Through this journey, I have built a foundation of alliances with colleagues who supported me throughout my career," kuwento niya.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: ‘High ratings of House leaders shows Pinoy awareness on CIF’Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinoy vlogger explores haunted abandoned places in AsiaHe has explored creepy abandoned places in Thailand and Singapore — a cruise ship in Koh Chang, a nightclub in Pattaya, a hotel in Phuket, a palace near the Botanical Garden in Singapore, and a World War II bunker in Sentosa Island.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinoy folklore, pop culture bida sa Halloween partyPabonggahan bilang mga karakter sa Pinoy mythology, folklore, at pop culture ang celebrities at influencers na dumalo sa 'Shake, Rattle, and Ball'.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Rizal artworks ibinida ng mga Pinoy artists in LondonLONDON - Pinasinayaan kamakailan nina Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senator Bong Go ang art exhibition sa London bilang pagpupugay kay Dr. Jose Rizal na inorganisa ng Sentro Rizal sa London at Philippine Embassy sa United Kingdom sa pakikipagtulungan ng One East Asia Gallery sa Singapore.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Hybrid PAOS idinaos para sa mga Pinoy sa AustraliaKauna-unahang Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar o PAOS idinaos para sa mga kababayan sa Australia

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LOOK: Donny, Belle dress up as Pinoy superheroesKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbel and Darna, respectively, for a Halloween event.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕