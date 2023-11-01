PINOY PRIDE: kauna-unahang Filipino Chief Nurse sa UK

Sa post mula sa website ng LSCFT, binati ni Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer ng NHS England, si Soriano sa kanyang appointment. Bumuhos din ang papuri sa social media para kay Soriano na nagsisilbi rin bilang pangulo ng Philippine Nurses Association UK (PNAUK).I'm delighted such an amazing 🇵🇭 leader will be Chief Nurse at the Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.You completely deserve this. @PNA_UKnurses @FSNA_UK @FNightingaleF https://t.co/6WSyVHG3XYMaging ang Nightingale Foundation nagbigay din ng pagbati.
It's a testament to the progress being made towards equity & inclusivity in nsg!@PNA_UKnurses @filipinonurseuk @CNOEngland @WRES_team https://t.co/nn2M0TlNveSabi naman ni Louie Horne BEM, Work Race Equality Standards (WRES) Research Fellow.
"Oliver demonstrated strong skills and knowledge and great ambition for our nursing and allied health professions portfolio for the future.His deep nursing ethos, values and caring nature shone through. We are sure he will be a huge asset to our executive team and the Trust Board," pahayag ng LSCFT.
Isa rin siya sa core members ng Filipino Senior Nurses Association (FSNA) at Jabali Men's Network, isang organisasyon ng senior male nurses mula sa African, Asian at Carribean background. "I went through the same challenge that everyone goes through in uprooting yourself to a new environment and leaving your loved ones behind to better yourself and support others. The new working environment in the UK has proven to be a challenge, and learning to navigate my way around requires perseverance and strength.Through this journey, I have built a foundation of alliances with colleagues who supported me throughout my career," kuwento niya.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕