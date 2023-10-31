Pinoy folklore, pop culture bida sa Halloween party

Kabilang sa mga nakisaya si Andrea Brillantes na nakadamit bilang aswang, ang love team nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano bilang sina Captain Barbell at Darna, Coleen Garcia bilang Ibong Adarna, Jason Dy bilang Santelmo at marami pang iba.
Ang visual artist at designer na si Michelline Syjuco ang nanalong best dressed bilang si Valentina. Nagsilbing hudyat din ang ball sa pagbubukas ng “Alamat”, isang art exhibition na nagtatampok ng mga gawa ng contemporary Filipino artists kabilang si Leeroy New na hango sa Philippine folklore.
