Floods hound visits to departed loved ones in Davao City

The laborers could also no longer paint some of the graves due to the flood. One laborer said before they can earn up to P3,000, but now, they only earn about P200.Meanwhile, police and police auxiliary tightened the security at the entrance gate and inside the cemetery.Prohibited items were confiscated from the visitors such as deadly and bladed weapons, cigarettes, lighters, matches, cleaning tools, etc.

