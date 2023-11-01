2 stopped at NAIA with fake papers for jobs in Paris

According to a release, the two women were leaving for Kula Lumpur when they were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. They were headed to Paris in France with papers that supposedly showed they were officemates at an information technology networking company.

They later admitted to immigration officials that the documents were spurious and sold to them by recruiters they only met on Facebook. "Don't gamble your lifelong savings," Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said, adding Filipinos seeking work abroad should not take shortcuts by dealing with illegal recruiters.

He said many victims of these recruitment schemes were promised high-paying jobs abroad but return to the country "empty-handed after being abandoned by their handlers." The Philippines has been sending workers abroad for decades because of poor employment prospects in the Philippines and to help buoy the economy with remittances.

Registration with agencies like the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration is meant to prepare Filipinos for work overseas and provide them some protection while abroad. Many still deal with unlicensed recruiters out of desperation or with the hopes of speeding up the deployment process.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Fewer passengers at NAIA, but surge expected this weekendFewer passengers were seen at the NAIA on October 31, Tuesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Alcaraz not at '100%' ahead of Paris MastersCarlos Alcaraz said on Monday, Oct. 30, he was not yet at '100 percent' as prepares to return from injury this week at the Paris Masters, despite enjoying a practice session with rival Novak Djokovic.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Tennis: Alcaraz not at '100%' ahead of Paris MastersCarlos Alcaraz said on Monday he was not yet at '100 percent' as prepares to return from injury this week at the Paris Masters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Activists urge Paris Olympics organizers to respect rights of migrants and homeless peoplePARIS — Aid groups and social jtice activists protested outside the Paris Olympics headquarters and appealed Monday to French authorities to protect the rights of thoands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for the Summer Games.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeatSpanish world number two Alcaraz, who was making his return to the court following injuries to his lower back and left foot, had been given a bye in the first round but had no answer to Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin who eased through 6-3, 6-4.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeatCarlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat on his return from injury on Tuesday at the Paris Masters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕