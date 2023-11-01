Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeat

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz spins his tennis racket during his men's singles match against Roman Safiullin on day two of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Accor Arena - Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy - in Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (AFP)

"He didn't surprise me at all because I knew that he has been playing a great level these last few months, beating big guys, reaching finals," said a disconsolate Alcaraz.Safiullin, ranked 45 in the world, cancelled out an early Alcaraz break in the first set and then never looked back as he ran on to claim the opener 6-3.

Having only announced he would play in the tournament last Wednesday, Alcaraz looked far from his sharpest. "I think I didn't move well. In the shots, I think I had a good quality of shots. But physically, in terms of movement, I have to improve a lot."

The 26-year-old held his nerve under pressure from the Wimbledon champion to serve out for the win, despite facing several deuce points in the final game. "His slice was effective as I did not know what to do on this surface here. It was a very difficult match, and I am happy to be through. I found my level and I am happy with that."

After this victory, the 2021 champion sits seventh just behind Stefanos Tsitsipas and 430 points ahead of ninth-placed Hubert Hurkacz.American Taylor Fritz's chances of qualifying for the tour's showpiece event took a hit when he was forced to retire with an abdominal injury.Hometown favorite Gael Monfils was knocked out in the first round by Argentinian world number 21 Francisco Cerundolo in three sets on Tuesday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Alcaraz not at '100%' ahead of Paris MastersCarlos Alcaraz said on Monday, Oct. 30, he was not yet at '100 percent' as prepares to return from injury this week at the Paris Masters, despite enjoying a practice session with rival Novak Djokovic.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Tennis: Alcaraz not at '100%' ahead of Paris MastersCarlos Alcaraz said on Monday he was not yet at '100 percent' as prepares to return from injury this week at the Paris Masters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Finland's Valimaki wins Qatar Masters in playoffFinland's Sami Valimaki claimed his second European Tour title with victory over Jorge Campillo in a play-off at the Qatar Masters on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Ex-Spanish football chief Rubiales banned 3 years over kiss scandalLuis Rubiales gets banned from all football-related activities at the national and international levels for three years as a punishment following the allegedly non-consensual kiss he gave Spain player Jenni Hermoso

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Activists urge Paris Olympics organizers to respect rights of migrants and homeless peoplePARIS — Aid groups and social jtice activists protested outside the Paris Olympics headquarters and appealed Monday to French authorities to protect the rights of thoands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for the Summer Games.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Scherzer gave up two hits and two walks while striking out one.Spanish soccer official who kissed unwilling star player is banned for three years GENEVA — The Spanish soccer official who provoked a players’ rebellion and reckoning on gender when he kissed an unwilling star player on the lips at the Women's World Cup final trophy ceremony was banned for three years on Monday by...

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕