Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeat

"He didn't surprise me at all because I knew that he has been playing a great level these last few months, beating big guys, reaching finals," said a disconsolate Alcarez.Safiullin, ranked 45 in the world, cancelled out an early Alcaraz break in the first set and then never looked back as he ran on to claim the opener 6-3.

Having only announced he would play in the tournament last Wednesday, Alcaraz looked far from his sharpest. "I think I didn't move well. In the shots, I think I had a good quality of shots. But physically, in terms of movement, I have to improve a lot."

The 26-year-old held his nerve under pressure from the Wimbledon champion to serve out for the win, despite facing several deuce points in the final game. "His slice was effective as I did not know what to do on this surface here. It was a very difficult match, and I am happy to be through. I found my level and I am happy with that."

After this victory, the 2021 champion sits seventh just behind Stefanos Tsitsipas and 430 points ahead of ninth-placed Hubert Hurkacz.American Taylor Fritz's chances of qualifying for the tour's showpiece event took a hit when he was forced to retire with an abdominal injury.Hometown favorite Gael Monfils was knocked out in the first round by Argentinian world number 21 Francisco Cerundolo in three sets on Tuesday.

However, it was not enough as Cerundolo struck back in the eighth game of the set, before breaking the Frenchman's serve again to take the decider 7-5.

