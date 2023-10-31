Filipino family chooses to go back to war-torn Gaza Strip, says DFA

The DFA official made the statement even as the Philippine Embassy in Jordan said that 49 Filipinos remained unreachable in the Gaza Strip. This came even after Israeli telecommunication lines were cut off there and Paltel Group, which provides communications services in Gaza gradually restored landline, mobile, and internet services.

“We were able to contact 87 Filipinos, including 57 in Rafah. 49 Filipinos remain unreachable for now but we continue to get in touch with them,” he said in an interview. The DSWD said the fourth batch of 64 overseas Filipino repatriates, including two babies, were welcomed by DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Miramel Garcia-Laxa, together with other government officials, upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said in a statement, tat the agency “will continue to monitor our fellow Filipinos who arrived from Israel.

