Dissatisfaction with government increases in the Philippines

MORE Filipinos are dissatisfied with the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the latest survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. showed. The Pahayag End of the Year survey, conducted from November 29 to December 4, showed a noteworthy shift in pro-administration sentiment, which declined from 50 percent in the third quarter to 46 percent in the fourth quarter.

The polling firm said that anti-administration sentiment remained stable at 18 percent, while those adopting a neutral stance increased from 30 percent to 36 percent during the same period





