Philippines hosts 2023 Asia Artist Awards

The Philippines hosted the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), the largest gathering of Korean celebrities, at the jam-packed Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday. Jang Won-young of IVE, Kang Daniel, and Sung Han-bin of Zerobaseone led the more than 50 South Korean actors and music artists who flew all the way to the Philippines to perform and accept their awards. Among the AAA Grand Prize (Daesang) winners of the event which lasted from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

are Lim Young Woong, Fandom of the Year (Star Ranking King of Kings); SEVENTEEN BSS, Performance of the Year; Stray Kids, Stage of the Year; NewJeans, Song of the Year; SEVENTEEN, Album of the Year; NewJeans, Singer of the Year; and Lee Junho, Actor of the Year. Meanwhile, all Filipino artists and stars who joined the event made history after winning awards at the AAA. ABS-CBN's winners of reality show 'Dream Maker' HORI7ON – whose members have been training in South Korea – have been awarded the AAA Focus Award, along artists LUN8, YOUNGHOON and Ahn Dong G





