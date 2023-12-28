Texas to Expand Arrest Powers for Migrants

Before settling in New York City, Abdoul, a political activist from West Africa, spent weeks in a remote Texas jail on trespassing charges after crossing the US-Mexico border. Texas will now allow police to arrest migrants who enter the state illegally and order them out of the country. However, the effectiveness of previous operations in deterring immigration remains uncertain.





