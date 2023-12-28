The New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Over Use of Stories in Chatbot Training

The New York Times has filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using its stories to train chatbots. The newspaper claims that this practice is effectively stealing billions of dollars worth of work by its journalists. The lawsuit follows failed negotiations between the Times and the two companies. The rise of AI poses a significant threat to the publishing industry, which has already been impacted by the migration of readers to online platforms.





