Manila Times columnist supports China's claim on Ayungin Shoal agreement

Manila Times columnist Rigoberto D. Tiglao has echoed China’s claim that the Philippines had an agreement with Beijing to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal in the disputed West Philippine Sea, even if the Chinese government could not produce proof of such an agreement and Manila had denied there is no official record pertaining to it. In that article, Tiglao described as fake news the reports by various Philippine media outlets that the presence on Dec.

13 of several Chinese fishing vessels indicated an “invasion,” although he acknowledged those vessels “could be deputized as a naval militia in case they’re needed in some conflict.” He then went on to narrate, based on his own recollection, the circumstances leading to the Chinese occupation of Ayungin Shoal and nearby Mischief Reef





mindanewsdotcom » / 🏆 10. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese ships enter AyunginChinese ships have ventured inside Ayungin Shoal, an unprecedented event according to a maritime security expert. They stayed for 24 hours after a confrontation with Philippine supply boats.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Chinese Ships Enter Ayungin Shoal in Unprecedented EventA swarm of Chinese ships have ventured inside the Ayungin Shoal, with some lingering for 24 hours after a confrontation with Philippine supply boats. This is an unprecedented event, according to a maritime security expert.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Fake News Headlines about Chinese Vessels at Ayungin ShoalSeveral Philippine mainstream media outlets spread fake news headlines about Chinese vessels entering Ayungin Shoal, causing tensions in the South China Sea. However, the vessels were just Chinese fishing vessels using the shoal as a refuge.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Chinese vessels enter Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines' EEZA swarm of 11 Chinese vessels entered Ayungin Shoal, which lies within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines has exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources in the area.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Historic Voyage to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine SeaThis article chronicles a historic voyage to the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, where a civilian-initiated resupply mission was undertaken for frontliners and fisherfolk. The author shares their motivation and anger towards the President's policy of submission to China.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Chinese ship rams PH supply boatA China Coast Guard ship rammed a Philippine boat delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »