Memorable Christmas and New Year Gifts

MY Christmas and New Year memories comprised many things. They include the Christmas carols already being played in the radio stations beginning September 1, the sight of Christmas trees of all sizes being sold in the malls — and those giant, multicolored lanterns blinking by the roadside remind you of many Christmases past. Or, in my case, of the gifts I have received, the simplest being the most memorable.

When I was 10 years old, my seatmate in elementary school gave me a Christmas card that she herself had made.It was nothing fancy: just a coupon bond folded in the middle, and on the cover she drew a simple lantern, the long red tail of crepe paper flowing in the wind.When I was in college at Ateneo de Manila University, I received a book of modern short stories for our Kris Kringle. I was 18 years old. It was a confusing time. I was enrolled in Business Management, trying to balance the books in financial accounting class. For all my efforts, I could not balance the books, and all I wanted was to write essays, short stories and poem





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong Disneyland presents Christmas and New Year offeringsHong Kong Disneyland presents its Christmas and New Year offerings, including its first-ever New Year’s Eve countdown in its newly revamped Castle of Magical Dreams. Musicians and dancers from the theme park’s 230 Filipino cast members join Mickey and Minnie in concerts and parades marking the ongoing “A Disney Christmas” celebration.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

New Murals Bring Cultural Diversity to San Jose's Christmas EventFilipina-American artist Alyssarhaye Graciano and other San Jose artists are adding new murals to the annual Christmas event in San Jose, California, bringing cultural relevance and diversity to the celebration.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Miss Universe Pageant Under New OwnershipThis year's Miss Universe pageant will be the first edition under new owner, Thailand-based conglomerate JKN Global Group. Fans are excited to see how the new ownership will change the pageant. In the meantime, let's reminisce about memorable moments from past Miss Universe competitions.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

Oceanside 2-Piece Sectional Sofa, Tour White Porcelain Dinnerware, Warm Acacia Tannenbaum Christmas Ornament TreeClean lines and an on-trend, how-low-can-you-go seat give the Oceanside sectional its breezy ease and modern attitude. The combination of a left-arm chaise and right-arm sofa floats in a room, and the wrap-around flow from arm to back gives the low-profile, two-piece sectional a neat, fully finished look from any angle. Soft-yet-structured cushions provide just enough support for a comfortable seat you won’t want to leave. Crate & Barrel’s Tour dinnerware boasts of angled silhouettes to set the table with a modern edge. This straight-sided collection slants in toward the base for softly sculptural profiles. Handglazed matte white on the exterior and glossy within, the fine porcelain place setting belies its dishwasher-safe durability. Create a winter wonderland on your fireplace mantel, buffet, or dining room table with the Tannenbaum ornament tree.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

5 Creative Ways to Celebrate Christmas SoloThe holiday season is often portrayed as a time for families, couples, and gatherings, but that doesn’t mean singles can’t savor the magic of Christmas on their own. In fact, celebrating Christmas solo can be... CDNDigital

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Christmas Season Begins with HopeThe Christmas season has started with an exciting atmosphere. The latest economic statistics show improvements, including easing inflation and a higher growth rate. The Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) is being rearranged through altered implementing rules and regulations.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »