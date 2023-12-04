Filipino Indie Rock Band SOS Releases New Single 'Please Lang'

Filipino indie rock quintet SOS, formerly known as She’s Only Sixteen, has been on the scene for 15 years, and some listeners find out late that they’re a Filipino band. SOS pronounced as “sauce,” reintroduces themselves with their new single “Please Lang,” the band’s second Filipino song, following “Seryoso,” as their third offering from their upcoming EP ‘It Was A Moment’ under Careless Music.

It narrates the falling outs—the heated arguments and unresolved fights—in a once romantic relationship on the verge of a painful and inevitable split. SOS’s vocalist Robert Seña shared that what urged them to write a Tagalog song was when Ebe Dancel asked him during a bike ride in La Union why the band doesn’t have a Tagalog song, to which Seña admitted: “It’s because of I don’t know to use metaphors in English the way I write and translate it into Tagalog without sounding cheesy or. At first, SOS tried writing in Filipino with “Seryoso,” which Seña noted as a “fun and interesting proces





