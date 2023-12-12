65 provinces to face severe drought in the Philippines

At least 65 provinces in the Philippines will face severe drought from February to May next year due to a 'strong' El Niño, according to the Department of Science and Technology. Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum stated that around 7 percent of the total provinces nationwide may experience a dry spell.
